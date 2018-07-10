St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Beer Thief

On Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at approximately 8:50 p.m. the suspect took two 30-packs of beer out of the Stop N Shop liquor store on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park without paying for them.

The suspect was last seen heading into the parking lot of the Great Mills Swimming Pool.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the incident is asked to call Dep. Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. *8005 or email Matthew.Beyer@stmarysmd.com CASE# 28364-18