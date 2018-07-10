Huntingtown Woman is All Smiles in Booking Photo After Drug Arrest

On Friday, July 6, 2018, Deputy Sampson, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at Traskers Blvd and Route 4, in Prince Frederick.
The driver, Francesca Santini, 27, of Huntingtown, gave consent to search the vehicle.
Deputy Sampson located burnt copper in the passenger side door, a glass pipe with burn marks at both ends, and a napkin that contained small nuggets of suspected crack cocaine in her purse.
Santini was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.
The shirt says it all.
Life isn’t great any more honey
Does that shirt say “Life is Great?”
She is so proud of herself! Congratulations sweet heart.
She’s all smiles because she knows she will get a slap on the wrist and sent home.
Loser
Life is Great . . . When You’re a Happy Crackhead.
This isn’t your high school yearbook photo, Toots. Face reality or you’ll face a jury some day.
A future Narcan recipient. She’ll get a dose or a body bag.
She won’t Be smiling when she shares a cell with Big Betty
Hope she can pull it together……
i bet your parents are real proud of you
Yeah. Let’s talk about her shirt and her smile instead of the fact that she’s a crack-smoking drug addict. Had it been a minority every single comment would be negative pro-Trump/right wing extremist garbage. And no, I don’t support either side of the left/right paradigm and I’m a law-abiding taxpaying citizen whose tax money is constantly wasted on drug addict scumbags like her.