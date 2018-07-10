Huntingtown Woman is All Smiles in Booking Photo After Drug Arrest

July 10, 2018
Francesca Santini, 27, of Huntingtown

On Friday, July 6, 2018, Deputy Sampson, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at Traskers Blvd and Route 4, in Prince Frederick.

The driver, Francesca Santini, 27, of Huntingtown, gave consent to search the vehicle.

Deputy Sampson located burnt copper in the passenger side door, a glass pipe with burn marks at both ends, and a napkin that contained small nuggets of suspected crack cocaine in her purse.

Santini was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

13 Responses to Huntingtown Woman is All Smiles in Booking Photo After Drug Arrest

  1. Capt. Obvious on July 10, 2018 at 11:37 am

    The shirt says it all.

    Reply
  2. Heather on July 10, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Life isn’t great any more honey

    Reply
  3. Bob Jones on July 10, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Does that shirt say “Life is Great?”

    Reply
  4. Jeff Spicoli on July 10, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    She is so proud of herself! Congratulations sweet heart.

    Reply
  5. Nick on July 10, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    She’s all smiles because she knows she will get a slap on the wrist and sent home.

    Reply
  6. helpmecuzz on July 10, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Loser

    Reply
  7. Otis Scorpio is shaking his damn head on July 10, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Life is Great . . . When You’re a Happy Crackhead.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous #13 on July 10, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    This isn’t your high school yearbook photo, Toots. Face reality or you’ll face a jury some day.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on July 10, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    A future Narcan recipient. She’ll get a dose or a body bag.

    Reply
  10. matrix on July 10, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    She won’t Be smiling when she shares a cell with Big Betty

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on July 10, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Hope she can pull it together……

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on July 10, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    i bet your parents are real proud of you

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on July 10, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Yeah. Let’s talk about her shirt and her smile instead of the fact that she’s a crack-smoking drug addict. Had it been a minority every single comment would be negative pro-Trump/right wing extremist garbage. And no, I don’t support either side of the left/right paradigm and I’m a law-abiding taxpaying citizen whose tax money is constantly wasted on drug addict scumbags like her.

    Reply

