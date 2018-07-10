Huntingtown Woman is All Smiles in Booking Photo After Drug Arrest

On Friday, July 6, 2018, Deputy Sampson, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at Traskers Blvd and Route 4, in Prince Frederick.

The driver, Francesca Santini, 27, of Huntingtown, gave consent to search the vehicle.

Deputy Sampson located burnt copper in the passenger side door, a glass pipe with burn marks at both ends, and a napkin that contained small nuggets of suspected crack cocaine in her purse.

Santini was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.