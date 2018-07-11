Douglas Lee Medley, 74, of Hollywood, MD passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born on June 1, 1944 in Leonardtown, MD to the late French Everett and Goldie Eudora Medley.

On September 17, 1966, he married his beloved wife, Waverley, at Holy Face Church in Great Mills, MD. Together they celebrated over 51 wonderful years of marriage. Doug was employed for many years with the United States Postal Service as a Postal Clerk until his retirement in 2002. His hobbies included spending time on the water, especially fishing, cutting his grass and spending time with his family, which included his brothers and sisters of the fire department. He also loved his pet Chihuahua, Selena.

He was a Life Member of Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, with over 58 years of dedicated service from 1960 to 2018. He was current Vice President; past Fire Chief from 1976-1980 and 1982-83; Deputy Fire Chief 1974-1975; Assistant Fire Chief 1975-1976 and 1981-1982; Captain 1968-1975; Board member 1972: special account treasurer, and 1985-1986, and 2001 to 2018. He had many qualifications including: special fires, gas leak emergencies, HAZMAT awareness, and staff and command school. His special achievements included: 1963 – Station Manager; 1965 Assistant Engineer; 1965 Fire Marshall; 1966 Letter of Commendation for Outstanding Performance on Duty (rescued child from a well); 1970 – 6th of Top 10; 1973 – 8th of Top Ten; 1980 – Fireman of the Year; 1982 One of Top Ten. He served on the St. Mary’s County Fire Board as Delegate – Fire Chief from 1976-1980 and 1982-1983. He was inducted into the Fireman’s Hall of Fame in 2006. He absolutely loved being a Fire Fighter.

In addition to his beloved wife, Doug is also survived by his daughters, Michele Lee Brewer (John) of Lottsburg, VA and Suzanne Marie Medley (John) of Lexington Park, MD; his brother, Timothy Owen Medley of LaPlata, MD; his grandchildren: Desiree Thompson, Leondra Henderson, Gregory Henderson, Jr., and Richele Ince; his great grandchildren: Camden, Jase, Rylee, Layla, Brianna, and Andrea; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Rodger Bruce Medley; sister, Shirley Geraldine Hall; and grandson, Richard “Ricky” Ince.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 15, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with prayers held at 5:00 p.m. at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, Lexington Park, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Jeroslaw Gamrot on Monday, July 16, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Johnson, David Carroll, Tommy Blazer, John Yannayon, Glen Yannayon, and Rick “Torch” Corcoran. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1440, California, MD 20619.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.