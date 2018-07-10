Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Threat of Arson

On July 2, 2019 Deputy Rediker of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cassell Blvd, in Prince Frederick in regards to a mental subject.

The victim advised police that her grandson, Darkari Nivek Milburn, 18, of Prince Frederick, has been acting extremely disorderly and damaged all of her belongings within the residence.

When police arrived, Milburn continued to be argumentative and make derogatory threats towards the officers.

Milburn was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Arson/Threat.

While in the back of Deputy Rediker’s vehicle, Milburn began hitting his head against the window in a violent manner.