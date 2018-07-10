St. Mary’s County Commissioners Commemorate Signing of Americans with Disabilities Act

It was on July 26, 1990, when then President George H. W. Bush signed Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into law. ADA was enacted to ensure the civil rights of people with disabilities, one of the most compassionate and successful civil rights laws in American history. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County marked ADA’s 28th anniversary with a proclamation ceremony prior to their July 10 business meeting.

The legislation established a clear and comprehensive national mandate for the elimination of discrimination against individuals with disabilities. It has also sought to ensure they are respected as equal citizens with equal opportunities.

“On this 28th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we celebrate and recognize the progress which has been made by reaffirming the principles of equality and inclusion and recommitting our efforts to reach full ADA compliance,” said Commissioner Mike Hewitt.

In recognizing ADA’s 28th anniversary, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County encourage public officials, business leaders, people with disabilities and all St. Mary’s County citizens to pursue the ADA’s promise of equal opportunity and celebrate the freedom it has brought to our way of life.