Two Injured in Solomons Motor Vehicle Accident

On Thursday, July 5 2018 at approximately 6:55 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Coster Road Solomons Island Road, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a t-bone style collision with one patient trapped.

One patient was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 an area trauma center for further evaluation, and one other patient to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

