Two Injured in Solomons Motor Vehicle Accident

July 11, 2018

On Thursday, July 5 2018 at approximately 6:55 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Coster Road Solomons Island Road, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a t-bone style collision with one patient trapped.

One patient was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 an area trauma center for further evaluation, and one other patient to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This entry was posted on July 11, 2018 at 1:36 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Two Injured in Solomons Motor Vehicle Accident

  1. Anonymous on July 11, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    ‘Somebody’ wasn’t paying attention. Either that, or they have no depth perception.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.