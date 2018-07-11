Minor Damage Reported After Semi Truck Hits Building in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, July 11 2018, at approximately 8:30 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a structure with no injuries.
Crews arrive on scene to find a Semi-Truck and Trailer had struck the Weis grocery store, damaging the corner, of the building.
No injuries were reported and police are investigating.
That’s what you get for robbing customers on prices. Bring back Food Lion!
hahaha, every time they say “You saved such and such dollars today”, I just think ‘Keep those dirty lies in your big, stupid mouth’.
Thank you, yes. Bring back Foodlion.
Maybe the prices wouldnt be so bad if the “customers” at that store would stop stealing from it like it was a Soup Kitchen.
That ain’t minor. that’s major
If it’s cosmetic, it’s minor. This is minor. No structural issues.
Another professional wannabe truck driver at work.those big floppy things on the outside of your truck on each side are called mirrors,use them !!! Dah