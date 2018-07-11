Minor Damage Reported After Semi Truck Hits Building in Lexington Park

July 11, 2018

On Wednesday, July 11 2018, at approximately 8:30 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a structure with no injuries.

Crews arrive on scene to find a Semi-Truck and Trailer had struck the Weis grocery store, damaging the corner, of the building.

No injuries were reported and police are investigating.

  1. Anonymous on July 11, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    That’s what you get for robbing customers on prices. Bring back Food Lion!

    • CreepyTeddyBear on July 11, 2018 at 2:02 pm

      hahaha, every time they say “You saved such and such dollars today”, I just think ‘Keep those dirty lies in your big, stupid mouth’.

    • b on July 12, 2018 at 7:29 am

      Thank you, yes. Bring back Foodlion.

    • Anonymous on July 12, 2018 at 8:00 am

      Maybe the prices wouldnt be so bad if the “customers” at that store would stop stealing from it like it was a Soup Kitchen.

  2. Anonymous on July 11, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    That ain’t minor. that’s major

    • werwe on July 12, 2018 at 7:41 am

      If it’s cosmetic, it’s minor. This is minor. No structural issues.

  3. Lisa on July 12, 2018 at 2:47 am

    Another professional wannabe truck driver at work.those big floppy things on the outside of your truck on each side are called mirrors,use them !!! Dah

