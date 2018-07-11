Wednesday’s Pet is SID AND SALLY

July 11, 2018

Featured Pet: SID AND SALLY
Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County
Breed: Hound Mix
Sex: MALE AND FEMALE
Size: Medium
Vetted: Spayed and Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots
Adoption Fee: Contact group for donation fee

Sid and Sally are a bonded pair that would love a home together. Sally is a friendly girl that loves everyone. She is a big baby that is looking for a family. Sid loves to explore all the scents the world has to offer. He’s friendly and wants a home with Sally. These two will make great family companions.

You can meet them during our adoption hours Monday-Friday from 2:00 – 4:30, Saturday from 11:00 – 2:00, or Sunday from 12:00 – 3:00.

If you are interested in Sid and Sally, you can contact Pat at patbeyer@comcast.net

A little bit of breed information:
Hounds make wonderful companions. They are loyal, intelligent and quick to learn. Also quick to love and good with children.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”
– Unknown

