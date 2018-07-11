Wednesday’s Pet is SID AND SALLY

Wednesday’s Pet for 7-4-18 SID AND SALLY

Featured Pet: SID AND SALLY

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Hound Mix

Sex: MALE AND FEMALE

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: Contact group for donation fee

Sid and Sally are a bonded pair that would love a home together. Sally is a friendly girl that loves everyone. She is a big baby that is looking for a family. Sid loves to explore all the scents the world has to offer. He’s friendly and wants a home with Sally. These two will make great family companions.

You can meet them during our adoption hours Monday-Friday from 2:00 – 4:30, Saturday from 11:00 – 2:00, or Sunday from 12:00 – 3:00.

If you are interested in Sid and Sally, you can contact Pat at patbeyer@comcast.net

A little bit of breed information:

Hounds make wonderful companions. They are loyal, intelligent and quick to learn. Also quick to love and good with children.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown