Dead Dolphin Found on Calvert County Beach

Department of Natural Resources officials received reports of a dolphin floating in the bay off Shadyside, earlier this week.

The dolphin was found on the Beach at Bayfront Park, in Chesapeake Beach.

Dolphin experts from the Calvert Marine Museum will conduct a morphometric assessment of the animal’s length and weight. After data collection is completed the carcass with be disposed of by the Calvert County Department of Public Works. No autopsy will be conducted because of the decomposed state. A case report is pending.

Dolphins are a frequent sight on the Chesapeake Bay and the Department of Natural Resources have been tracking them for several decades.

Photo courtesy of Pat Mahoney.