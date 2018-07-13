Dead Dolphin Found on Calvert County Beach

July 13, 2018

Department of Natural Resources officials received reports of a dolphin floating in the bay off Shadyside, earlier this week.

The dolphin was found on the Beach at Bayfront Park, in Chesapeake Beach.

Dolphin experts from the Calvert Marine Museum will conduct a morphometric assessment of the animal’s length and weight. After data collection is completed the carcass with be disposed of by the Calvert County Department of Public Works. No autopsy will be conducted because of the decomposed state. A case report is pending.

Dolphins are a frequent sight on the Chesapeake Bay and the Department of Natural Resources have been tracking them for several decades.

Photo courtesy of  Pat Mahoney.

This entry was posted on July 13, 2018 at 2:53 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.