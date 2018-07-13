Criminal Summons Issued for Lexinton Park Man Who Assaulted 72-Year-Old Woman

A criminal summons was issued for Anfernee Trevaughn Milburn, 23, of Lexington Park, on Thursday, July 12, 2018, for assault.
According to court documents, Anfernee Trevaughn Milburn, was identified by a witness at the scene as a person who assaulted Linda Glaser, 72, of Lexington Park.
The document states Milburn “did assault the victim by pushing her down twice, causing her to break her pelvic bone”
Milburn has a preliminary court date scheduled for August 31, 2018, in St. Mary’s County District Court.
Glaser, 72 was assaulted after she was involved in a motor vehicle accident with a 10-year-old child on Yorktown Road, in Lexington Park on July 11, 2018.
No bail until his trial in 2020
I can let the first name go and the last name sounds normal but the “Trevaughn” part really messed it up. “Anfernee” sounds like a dumbed down ghetto way to say Anthony.
Racism aint got nothing to do with the richly deserved beat down this fine young man gave that white woman. He representin his family is all. Err body know black folk can’t be racist because they aint got no power in society, which is at fault in this case. Only white crackers is racist. Police profiled this young man cause he black.
White community response: “What a turd, that was incredibly uncalled for”
Black community response: “That old white b*tch shouldnt have hit the kid with her vehicle if she didnt want to get pounded”