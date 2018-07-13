Criminal Summons Issued for Lexinton Park Man Who Assaulted 72-Year-Old Woman

July 13, 2018
Anfernee Trevaughn Milburn, 23, of  Lexington Park

A criminal summons was issued for Anfernee Trevaughn Milburn, 23, of  Lexington Park, on Thursday, July 12, 2018, for assault.

According to court documents, Anfernee Trevaughn Milburn, was identified by a witness at the scene as a person who assaulted Linda Glaser, 72, of Lexington Park.

The document states Milburn “did assault the victim by pushing her down twice, causing her to break her pelvic bone”

Milburn has a preliminary court date scheduled for August 31, 2018, in St. Mary’s County District Court.

Glaser, 72 was assaulted after she was involved in a motor vehicle accident with a 10-year-old child on Yorktown Road, in Lexington Park on July 11, 2018.

