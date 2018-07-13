Catherine “Kitty” Elizabeth White Hardy was born on November 1, 1944 in Elizabeth City County (now Hampton), Virginia. She was the daughter of the late William White and Lillian Mitchell White. At an early age in life she joined Zion Baptist Church in Hampton, Virginia and was a member of the church choir. She was educated in the Hampton City Schools system and graduated from George P. Phenix High School in 1962 with honors.

After high school Kitty worked at Wayside Nursery which is where her love of flowers and plants blossomed and lasted throughout her life. Afterwards she began an illustrious career in the U.S Postal Service. She worked numerous clerical and supervisory positions in Washington D.C. Post Offices until her retirement in 1998.

Kitty loved participating in and watching sports. While a U.S. Postal worker she participated on several local post office softball teams as well as several bowling leagues. Although she didn’t play basketball, it was her favorite sport to watch and tennis was a close second. Her love of basketball is a direct tribute to her brother, Howard White, who was an outstanding athlete in high school and at the University of Maryland.

In 1984 Kitty married the love of her life Willie Hardy and gained a daughter, Traci. She and Traci sparked an immediate bond which would remain strong for the rest of her days. Kitty and Willie were inseparable until the Lord called him home in 2005.

Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lillian White; husband Willie Hardy; sister Gladys White Billups; and her brother Thomas White.

Kitty leaves to cherish fond memories; one brother Howard (Donna) White; two sons, Eric (Andrea) White and Willie Hardy Jr.; one daughter Traci Hardy; the loves of her life, four grandchildren, Aaron Hardy, Sanchez (Tamika) Steele, Brandon and Jazmyn White; eight great-grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces and other family members; along with four lifelong friends, Ida Fay Haskins, Evelyn McCoy, Mildred Osborne, and Barbara Hunter.

A viewing will be held at 9:30 A.M. on Friday, 13 July at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3150 Middletown Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603, followed by a celebration of her life which will begin at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.