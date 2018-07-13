Alice Lee Norwood, 98, of California, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, July 6, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 3, 1919 on Prince Edward Island, Canada to the late William Arthur Pierce and Alice Lee Watson Pierce.

Alice earned a basketball scholarship to Marjorie Webster College, where she was the Captain of the team. She earned her degree in Nursing. In March 1954 she married her husband, Dwight L. Norwood. Together they celebrated over 35 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in June 1989. She loved children and she fostered several that she loved very much, and was close to over 30 nieces and nephews. Her hobbies included spending time outside gardening, both vegetables and flowers. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Her family was her greatest pride and joy. She loved to spend as much time as possible with them, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Alice is survived by her children: Dwight Norwood, Jr. (Marie) of Middletown, CT, Kevin Norwood (Vicki) of Brentwood, NJ, Diane Norwood Hill of California, MD, and Elaine Norwood Greenwell (Rick) of Hollywood, MD; 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Francis William Norwood; her son-in-law, Charles D. Hill; and her siblings: Frances Pierce Johnson, Ralph Pierce, Stuart Pierce, Bill Pierce, Ted Pierce, and Henry Pierce.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Menkes Foundation, Inc., 23210 Daffodil Drive, California, MD 20619; Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Services will be private.

