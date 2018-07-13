Candice Diane Patterson, 64 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at her residence in Mechanicsville, MD on July 10, 2018. Candice was born to Thomas Pruter and Jeanette Kelly Astrab in Springfield, MA on February 22, 1954. Candice worked as a Clerk in the hardware industry prior to retiring and becoming a homemaker. Candice loved animals, swimming, gardening, DIY, carpentry, paint, history, art history, HGTV and Dr. Who.

She was predeceased by her brother, Kelly Tucker. Candice is survived by her loving husband, James Albert Patterson; children, Kathryn Patterson, Jennifer Patterson of Mechanicsville, MD, Samantha Claassen of Baltimore, MD; brothers, Ted Tucker, Daniel Tucker, Harold Tucker, John Pruter, Thomas Pruter; sisters, Joy Bogstad (Gary), Mary Pruter, Sandy Tucker; grandchildren, Charlotte, Ruby, Ozzie, and all her beloved dogs, Egon, Edie, Zoe, Tilly & Emma.

Family will receive friends for Candice’s Life Celebration Gathering from 10-11:30am with a Memorial Mass at 11:30am on Saturday, July 14th at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.