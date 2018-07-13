Jessie Chlysta, 97 of Waldorf, MD passed away at her residence in Waldorf, MD on July 11, 2018. Jessie was born to the late Jan Bielewicz and Marcella Kowalczk on December 25, 1920 in Bulger, PA. Jessie worked during World War II as a machinist; years later she went to nursing school and worked as a Private Duty Nurse prior to her retirement.

In addition to her parents, Jessie was predeceased by her husband, Michael Chlysta in 2008; brothers, John, Chester and Bernard Bielewicz; sisters, Laura Barus, Sophie Slaski and Cecilia Czaplicki. She is survived by her daughters, Michele Wisniewski (Dominick), Denise Glenn (Thomas); grandchildren, Brian Wisniewski (Celeste), Scott Wisniewski (Mistie), Mark Wisniewski (Michelle), Katherine Young (Justin) and great grandchildren, Lia Wisniewski, Ava Wisniewski, Brittany Wisniewski, Joshua Wisniewski, Drew Wisniewski, Brennon Wisniewski, Turner Wisniewski, and Jackson Young.

Family will receive friends for Jessie’s visitation on Monday, July 16, 2018 from 10-11am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38822 Chaptico Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Charles County or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bryantown. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.