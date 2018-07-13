Laura Jean Miller, 87

Laura Jean Miller, age 87 of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, died July 8, 2018 at her residence.

Laura was a retired baker from Walls Bakery in Waldorf, Maryland and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She loved crocheting, word searches, and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was the daughter of Donald William Hall and Mildred Florene Meeks Hall. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband of 20 years, Howard Miller and her daughter, Jeannie Ann Scopin.

She is survived by her sons, Allen Miller (Linda), Thomas H. Miller (Theresa), David L. Miller (Sandy), and Frederick L. Miller (Tammy); her daughters, Mildred D. Beeman (Gary), Mary E. Buckler (Alvin), and Joyce E. Murphy; and her sister, Margie Campbell. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.

Friends received on Monday, July 16, 2018 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 ay 12PM at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 US Avenue, Culpeper, Virginia 22701.

Memorial contributions in Laura’s name are asked to the American Cancer Society (PO Box 22718. Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718) or Alzheimer’s Association (PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011).