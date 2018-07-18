Vehicle Fire Next to Garage in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, July 14 2018, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Volunteer Firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Seventh District and surrounding companies responded to 39535 Jacobs Lane, in Mechanicsville for the reported garage fire.

Units arrived on scene to find a vehicle that had been extinguished in-front of a detached garage with no extensions to the structure.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is currently being investigated by the Office of Maryland State Fire Marshall, updates will be provided when they become available.