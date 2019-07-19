St. Leonard Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Stabbing in Lexington Park

UPDATE: Eugene Terrill Harris, 27, of St. Leonard, was sentenced to the statutory maximum of ten years in prison for his involvement with the stabbing assault that occurred on Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Lexington Park.
Senior Assistant State’s Attorney and Chief of Staff Jaymi Sterling, told SMNEWSNET, “The State argued for ten years of active incarceration in prison, the maximum penalty allowed by law for this charge. I would like to thank Judge Densford for sentencing the Defendant to the max, which the State successfully argued for in order to obtain justice for this victim and the community at large,”
State’s Attorney Richard Fritz personally thanks Maryland State Police Trooper First Class A. Opirhory, members of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling for the successful investigation and prosecution of this Defendant.
7/16/2019: On Thursday, July 12, 2018 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Trooper Opirhory, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Yorktown Road, in Lexington Park, for a reported stabbing.
Upon his arrival, he noticed an adult male victim, in the middle of the street, his left upper arm sustained an open bloody wound. A male witness had used his belt as a tourniquet around the victim’s left upper arm to help control the bleeding. Police requested an ambulance to respond to the scene and told the victim to sit on the curb until EMS arrived. During that time the victim advised, “I do not know what happened, I was just walking down the street when this kid approached me starting s##t.” he continued, “Then out of nowhere he stabbed me.” The victim then refused to talk any further with police about the incident.
An ambulance arrived on scene and the victim was transported to Trooper 7, where he was flown to an area trauma center for further treatment, due to life threatening injuries.
The female witness refused to record a written statement or talk with police any further about the incident. The male witness verified the female’s statement and also refused to record a written statement or talk with police about the incident.
Police spoke with another male witness who advised he noticed an altercation south of the intersection located on Yorktown road at Suwanne Place. That witness told police he observed an altercation between the victim and an unknown African American male, he described the male wearing all dark clothing (black shirt and black pants) and having “long dreads”. He said the suspect was with a “black girl walking an all brown medium sized dog (30/40 lbs.)”. That witness also refused to record a written statement.
The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division (CED) was notified and responded to the scene. The victim told police at the hospital, that he knew who the female was who was with the suspect.
Further investigation revealed that Eugene Terrill Harris, 25 of St. Leonard, was involved in a burglary in 2017 with the female. The victim was able to positively identify Eugene Harris from his MVA photograph as the man who stabbed him.
Police located Harris and the female in the area of Yorktown Road, and noticed Harris had an opened bloody laceration to his right index finger, during a search of Harris a knife was located in his front pocket.
Eugene Terrill Harris was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, first degree assault and second degree assault.
He is currently being held in the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status, and has a preliminary court date scheduled for August 7, 2018, in St. Mary’s District Court.
Another peaceful citizen, a role model for the community.
Proof of statistical error in government race-related crime reporting.
Another 20’s range person stepping out of society. Plus looks like Yorktown Rd in the Park is the place not to be. Maybe the police car that lives in St Marys Square needs to be moved to Yorktown Rd. The County Commission needs to consider cutting section 8 in half to thin the herd in the whole county! The wear and tear on police cars and lost time for police would be greatly reduced.
What police car? The police don’t exist in Lexington Park unless they’re called, it’s a holiday week or they’re randomly looking for speeders. They certainly were nowhere to be found when they guy on the motorcycle who was doing at least 110 mph up and down Great Mills Road last night. Also, there’s plenty of places in Lexington Park where you don’t want to be and Yorktown or Suwanne Pl are far from the worst. Section 8 isn’t necessarily the problem. It’s the impoverished people who abuse it and don’t try to make an effort to better themselves and their families. You also have to wonder if some of them are even capable of reading and writing but there are programs out there for the illiterate too. I don’t understand how anybody can be comfortable residing in that kind of environment.
One thing I’ll never understand is this “no snitchin” crap. Only fools who want to live in a f***ed up community will do that. Maybe they were “lookin out fo they dopeman.” I’m all for snitching if it means that the scum will be arrested, evicted or just plain locked up. I would have told the cops and every other authority figure every single detail and provided photos, videos or whatever else it takes.
Here here!!!
Then stand up “anonymous”
Stand up for what? I don’t live over there and there’s not a lot of shady business going on where I live so maybe you should practice what you preach.
this whole thing sounds like drug dealing gone bad, even the witnesses sound sketchy
Yorktown Place, such a typical neighborHOOD!
LP City…..The NEW Waldorf.
It’s just thugs doing what thugs do. No real news here!
Mop top
It was NOT a drug deal. It was two guys that didn’t like each other. And when in the same environment stuff like this happens when you feel like you have a “point to prove”. Being from where they’re from and knowing these guys, both the victim and the offender. One was drunk one was high and mix that with the fact they didn’t like each other. S*** happened! But whomever mentioned the fact about the cops are nowhere to be seen I applaud that because it’s TRUE!