Back to Back Motor Vehicle Accidents on Three Notch Road in Loveville

On Monday, July 16, 2018 at approximately 8:30 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Loveville Road and Three Notch Road, in Mechanicsville, for a reported serious motor vehicle accident with one trapped.

Units already on scene advised the occupant that was pinned and trapped was no longer trapped in the vehicle, and that all occupants were out of their vehicles.

While on scene of the first motor vehicle accident, a Ford SUV went off the roadway and into a treeline before coming to rest, the single occupant /driver had no injuries.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, while another was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

An unknown number of patients signed treatment refusal forms on the scene.

Maryland State Police are currently investigating the collisions and Three Notch Road Northbound was shutdown to one lane.

Updates will be provided when they become available.





