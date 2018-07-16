Toni Althea Dyson Berry, 48 of Bushwood, MD, entered into eternal rest on July 11, 2018 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Leonardtown, MD. Family and friends will unite on Monday, July 23, 2018 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will be private. The family would be most appreciative and grateful for monetary donations to help with funeral expenses. Donations should be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via credit card, cash, money order or certified check. No personal checks accepted.

