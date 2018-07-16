Virginia Man Indicted in St. Mary’s County Liquor Store Robbery

A St. Mary’s County Grand Jury has indicted a Virginia man on several charges stemming from a liquor store robbery in February.

Markeith Devon Wills, 40 of Alexandria, Va., has been charged with Armed Robbery, First-Degree Assault and Theft after the facts of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation were presented to the Grand Jury on July 11, 2018.

On the evening of Feb. 13, 2018, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Officers responded to Lighthouse Liquors in Charlotte Hall for the report of an armed robbery. The investigation was continued by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Wills entered Lighthouse Liquors and demanded money. A brief struggle ensued between Wills and the victim. Wills was able to flee from the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim sustained injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Currently, Wills is incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center for an unrelated matter.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in this matter.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Det. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com

