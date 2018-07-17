Overworked Clerk Charged with Selling Alcohol to a Minor at DJ’s One Stop

July 17, 2018

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks at multiple retail establishments within the Charlotte Hall and Mechanicsville areas, to ensure and encourage the prohibition of illegal alcohol sales to minors under the age of 21.

These compliance checks were completed at random businesses who hold alcohol licenses within St. Mary’s County.

With the assistance of a 19-year-old, confidential informant (Cl) and St. Mary’s County Deputy G. Muschette, a compliance check was conducted on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Deputy Musehette, who was dressed in plain clothes entered the DJ’s One Stop Shop convenience store on Three Notch Road, in Mechanicsville. After Deputy Muschette entered the store, a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office CI also entered the store. Deputy Muschette took a position where he could observe the front counter, the clerk and the Cl attempt to make a purchase of a Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy beer (alcoholic beverage). The clerk, who was the only employee within the store, completed the transaction of the “Leinenkugel’s” alcoholic beverage for $3.04 and at no time did they request an identification card from the CI.

Upon completion of the transaction, both the Cl and Deputy Muschette exited the store and met with a uniformed officer, where they reported the sale of alcohol to the CI.

Corporal Krum entered the store and observed the female who matched the description provided by the Cl and Deputy Muschette. He approached the woman, who was later identified as Sherri Elizabeth Johnson, 59, of Mechanicsville.

Krum informed Johnson that she had sold an alcoholic beverage to a person under the age of 21 in violation of law. Johnson was the only employee working within the establishment at the time of the sale.

Johnson was extremely cooperative throughout the investigation and very forthright with information.

Johnson told police, she believed the Cl, “looked old enough” and informed them, she was very busy being the only employee within the store and running three cash registers on top of handling customers’ requests for fuel and grocery transactions. Police confirmed the business was extremely busy during their time there and observed the Johnson completing multiple jobs at once to include various registers

Johnson was issued a criminal summons and charged with selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.


5 Responses to Overworked Clerk Charged with Selling Alcohol to a Minor at DJ’s One Stop

  1. J Hoffa on July 17, 2018 at 10:14 am

    This all could be avoided if the clerks band together and join the local clerks union. More pay less working hours and longer breaks.

    Reply
  2. Big Dookie on July 17, 2018 at 10:31 am

    are the police really this bored is SOMD?

    Reply
  3. Ace of spades on July 17, 2018 at 10:33 am

    That’s shady of St Mary’s to do that, knowing full well the woman was multitasking. Hopefully karma comes back on them

    Reply
    • No Booze for You on July 17, 2018 at 11:49 am

      So, then by your statement, you feel it is appropriate for an ‘overworked’ person to sell booze to a minor? What is shady about it? We pay taxes so that our police enforce the law. They were enforcing the law. Clerks that sell alcohol go through training, and all of them know that ‘looks’ don’t count — you must ID everyone. I’d rather her get a ticket than a family get injured or killed because an underage person was sold booze because the clerk was ‘too busy multitasking’.

      Reply
  4. Anonymous on July 17, 2018 at 10:57 am

    hopefully the Owner get charged for his negligence as well.

    and I bet she is making minimal wage.

    Reply

