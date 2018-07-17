Overworked Clerk Charged with Selling Alcohol to a Minor at DJ’s One Stop

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks at multiple retail establishments within the Charlotte Hall and Mechanicsville areas, to ensure and encourage the prohibition of illegal alcohol sales to minors under the age of 21.

These compliance checks were completed at random businesses who hold alcohol licenses within St. Mary’s County.

With the assistance of a 19-year-old, confidential informant (Cl) and St. Mary’s County Deputy G. Muschette, a compliance check was conducted on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Deputy Musehette, who was dressed in plain clothes entered the DJ’s One Stop Shop convenience store on Three Notch Road, in Mechanicsville. After Deputy Muschette entered the store, a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office CI also entered the store. Deputy Muschette took a position where he could observe the front counter, the clerk and the Cl attempt to make a purchase of a Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy beer (alcoholic beverage). The clerk, who was the only employee within the store, completed the transaction of the “Leinenkugel’s” alcoholic beverage for $3.04 and at no time did they request an identification card from the CI.

Upon completion of the transaction, both the Cl and Deputy Muschette exited the store and met with a uniformed officer, where they reported the sale of alcohol to the CI.

Corporal Krum entered the store and observed the female who matched the description provided by the Cl and Deputy Muschette. He approached the woman, who was later identified as Sherri Elizabeth Johnson, 59, of Mechanicsville.

Krum informed Johnson that she had sold an alcoholic beverage to a person under the age of 21 in violation of law. Johnson was the only employee working within the establishment at the time of the sale.

Johnson was extremely cooperative throughout the investigation and very forthright with information.

Johnson told police, she believed the Cl, “looked old enough” and informed them, she was very busy being the only employee within the store and running three cash registers on top of handling customers’ requests for fuel and grocery transactions. Police confirmed the business was extremely busy during their time there and observed the Johnson completing multiple jobs at once to include various registers

Johnson was issued a criminal summons and charged with selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

