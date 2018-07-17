Leonardtown Man Arrested for Assault, Indecent Exposure, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct

On Friday, July 6, 2018, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Corporal Handy observed what appeared to be a disabled vehicle in the 26000 block of Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville.

Once Cpl. Handy stopped to provide assistance, he realized the vehicle had been involved in an accident. Cpl. Handy made contact with the driver, James Stephen Gass, 26 of Leonardtown.

Gass was uncooperative and refused to remain at the scene of the accident. Gass attempted to walk away from Cpl. Handy, and Handy took hold of Gass’s belt to stop him from fleeing the area. As Gass was being detained, he became combative and struck Handy with his elbow and then attempted to pull away. Handy then took Gass to the pavement, where he continued to resist arrest, as Handy tried to pin Gass down and wait for backup, Gass used his right hand and punched Handy. Assistance arrived and Gass continued to struggle and refused to roll to his stomach to be handcuffed. Once handcuffed, Gass was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.

While in the emergency room, Gass was screaming, disturbing patients and disrupting staff performing their duties. Gass called several female staff ‘whores’ and told a doctor to ‘suck his d##k’, in addition, Gass purposely exposed himself to a victim in the hospital’s CAT scan imaging room while she was attempting to provide care after his motor vehicle accident.

Once at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, Gass attempted to assault a correctional officer.

Gass was charged with Assault 2nd Degree (2 counts), Indecent Exposure, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

