Charles County Man Wins $20,000 Keno Prize

Winning ticket purchased at Lady’s Liquors

A 61-year-old Bel Alton resident played a 7-spot Keno ticket for one game at Lady’s Liquors in La Plata. In the end, the Charles County man matched all seven numbers, typically paying $2,500. The lucky winner, though, had placed a $2 wager on the game, and added the Super Bonus feature, which produced a four times multiplier. When all was said and done, he walked away with a $20,000 prize.

For selling the winning Keno ticket, Lady’s Liquors on Crain Highway received a $200 bonus.

This wasn’t the first time Lady Luck had shown up a Lady’s Liquors. In March 2014, the store sold a winning ticket for the $414 million Mega Millions jackpot. Another winning ticket was sold in Florida for that drawing, so the Maryland winner’s portion of the jackpot was $207 million.

Later that same year, in December 2014, an anonymous Charles County woman won a $100,000 top prize on the Winter Cash Tripler ticket.

The winning didn’t stop then. In March 2017, an Indian Head man won the $2 million top prize on a $2,000,000 Fortune scratch-off purchased at Lady’s Liquors. Then, in October 2017, William Franklin of Waldorf walked away with a $50,000 Deluxe Crossword prize.

