Seven Additional Arrests Made And More Pending As Police Continue To Dismantle Heroin/Fentanyl Distribution Operation In Maryland

A cooperative cross-jurisdictional and multi-state drug investigation has led to seven additional arrests with more expected as police continue to dismantle a drug trafficking organization they believe was responsible for the distribution of heroin and fentanyl throughout Maryland.

The seven additional arrests include two juveniles. The remaining five arrests are adults, all of whom were transported to the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis. They are identified as:

Sterling Nugen, 36, of Lusby, charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl).

Richard Mattingly, 32, of Leonardtown, charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl).

Bdonshee Wells, 24, of Annapolis, charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl) and multiple criminal charges pertaining to criminal gang participation.

Keyo Fox, 18, of Glen Burnie, charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (heroin).

Rachel Keys, 28, of Severna Park, charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin).

The arrests of the first seven suspects occurred between June 20 and June 27, 2018. They were identified in a news release issued on June 28, 2018 as:

Traymont Wiley, age 27, of Columbia, who was charged with being a drug kingpin (heroin and fentanyl), conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl) and multiple criminal charges pertaining to criminal gang participation.

Vincent Clark, age 26, of Arnold, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl), and multiple criminal charges pertaining to criminal gang participation.

Willie Rhodes, age 28, of Annapolis, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl), and multiple criminal charges pertaining to criminal gang participation.

Quentin Jones, age 32, of no fixed address, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl), and multiple criminal charges pertaining to criminal gang participation.

Ashley Jaxel, age 29, of Upper Marlboro, Ronald McElwain, age 33, of Baltimore and Timothy Aminzadeh, age 43, of Annapolis who were all charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics (heroin and fentanyl).

The investigation began in the fall of 2015 and was led by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Narcotics unit in partnership with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office. Information developed during the investigation indicates the arrestees were part of a drug trafficking operation supplying drugs, especially heroin and fentanyl throughout Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County, Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Assistance in this investigation is being provided by agents from Homeland Security Investigations, officers from the Annapolis City Police Department and the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office is also actively involved in providing guidance and support as the investigation continues. Additional arrests and charges are expected.