Clerk at Bob’s Sunoco Charged with Making Underage Sale During Compliance Check

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks at multiple retail establishments within the Callaway and Lexington Park areas, to ensure and encourage the prohibition of illegal alcohol sales to minors under the age of 21.
These compliance checks were completed at random businesses who hold alcohol licenses within St. Mary’s County.
With the assistance of a 19-year-old, confidential informant (Cl) and St. Mary’s County Deputy G. Muschette, a compliance check was conducted on Sunday, July 8, 2018.
Upon completion of the transaction, both the Cl and Deputy Muschette exited the store and returned to an unmarked police vehicle where they reported their above detailed finding.
Corporal Krum entered the store and observed the male clerk who matched the description provided by the Cl and Deputy Muschette. He approached the man, who was later identified as Brian Andrew Brunts, 33, of Mechanicsville.
Krum informed Brunts that he had sold an alcoholic beverage to a person under the age of 21 in violation of law.
During the interview with Brunts he told police, he “usually checks all ID’s,” and “It just slipped” Brunts was very cooperative with the investigation and said he would most likely be fired by the owner due to the illegal sale which occurred .
Brunts was issued a criminal summons and charged with selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.