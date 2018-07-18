Two Construction Workers Shot with Paint Balls in Charles County

On Wednesday, July 11 at approximately 9:25 p.m., two construction workers were repaving St. Patrick’s Drive near Western Parkway in Waldorf, when the driver of an older model dark blue Hyundai Accent with at least four males inside approached them and stopped across the median.

One of the occupants began shooting paint balls out the window from the rear seat at the victims.

One worker was struck in the chest, which caused minor injuries; the other victim was not hit.

The suspects fled, possibly into the Lancaster area.

Cpl. M. Smith is investigating.