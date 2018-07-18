Wednesday’s Pet is BUTTONS

Wednesday,s Pet for 7/18/2018 BUTTONS

Featured Pet: Buttons

Rescue Group: Doodle Dawgs and Fabulous Felines

Breed: Chihuahua/Terrier Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Small (8 lbs)

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $325.00

(See Procedures on Rescue’s site)

http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/doodledawgs.html

Buttons is a gorgeous 2-year-old 8 1/2-pound mix of maybe Chihuahua and Terrier. Stunning and speckled she is delightfully unique. Buttons is social, confident, athletic and sometimes bossy. This beautiful girl will thrive in a home where she is the apple of someone’s eye and gets to be Princess. She will make someone a wonderful companion.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

If you are interested in Buttons, please fill out an application HERE.

We ask that you COMPLETE THE NON-BINDING ADOPTION APPLICATION. You will be contacted within a few days regarding your application.

Filling out an application is NOT a commitment to adopt.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

