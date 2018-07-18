Sheriff’s Deputy Saves Fawn Hit by Vehicle in Dameron

On Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at approximately 2:30 Corporal O’Connor from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded for the report of an motor vehicle accident involving a deer in the 17000 block of Three Notch Road in Dameron

O’Connor located the fawn in the grass on the side of the road. The fawn had been hit by a vehicle and suffered a minor injury to the top of the head. O’Connor did not feel the animal was mortally wounded and contacted the Back to the Wild Rescue and Rehabilitation located in California, MD.

O’Connor placed the fawn in her cruiser and then responded to Charlotte Hall and met the individual from the Rehabilitation facility.

The fawn was then taken to a location where they house and rehabilitate deer, the deer is now in their care.

