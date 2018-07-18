VIDEO: Bicyclist Flown from Scene After Striking Maryland State Police SUV in Hollywood

July 18, 2018

On Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at approximately 7:15 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel  responded to Three Notch Road, in Hollywood, in the area of Clover Hill Road for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist.

Prior to the accident a Maryland State Police marked SUV was stationary on the shoulder of Three Notch Road conducting a traffic Stop when a bicyclist traveling northbound on Three Notch Road stuck the rear of the Trooper’s SUV.

It is believed that poor visibility due to bright sunlight in the eyes of the cyclist was a contributing factor in the collision.

The cyclist was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene and are investigating the Accident.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

