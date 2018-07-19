Lawrence Solomon Copsey, 86 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on July 13, 2018 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD. Lawrence was born in Mechanicsville, MD to the late Solomon Copsey and Carrie Mae Tippett. Lawrence was a lifetime farmer and Life Insurance Salesman for over 30 years. Lawrence loved to play his guitar.

In addition to his parents, Lawrence was predeceased by his daughter, Phyllis Copsey; brothers, Bucky Bucker and Clements Copsey. He is survived by his son, Larry Copsey; daughter, Brenda Copsey; brothers, Clyde Copsey, Oscar Buckler (Gail), Robert Buckler (Rita); sisters, Christine Morgan and Jeannie Mae Ford (Doug).

Family will receive friends for Lawrence’s visitation on Wednesday, July 18th from 10-11am with a funeral service at 11am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of St, Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

