Ronald Linzell Scruggs, Sr. of Lexington Park, MD passed away on July 10, 2018. Lynn was born on December 12, 1962 in Leonardtown, MD to Ronald Leslie Scruggs and Arlene Victoria Butler.

Lynn was raised in Cleveland, OH and in Lexington Park, MD where he received his education in the St. Mary’s County Public School System. He graduated from Great Mills High School in June of 1981.

He loved sports. His favorite teams were the Washington Wizards and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lynn was employed with the Bendix Corporation, St. Inigoes, MD. He later became self-employed detailing cars. At the time of his death, he was on disability due to a hip replacement, and heart complications which contributed to his death.

Lynn enjoyed being with family and friends. He was always the life of the party. He made everyone laugh. He was the pied piper of all children (young and old).

Lynn leaves behind to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Felicia Scruggs; four children, Catiese (Adam), Jasmine (Terrance), LaNara, and Ronald Jr. (Alex); three step children, Jacob, Jayesha and Jermain; father, Ronald Scruggs (Selma); mother, Arlene Butler; three brothers, Terry Sr. (Yoknitka), Claudell (Rachel), and Anthony; two sisters Kim and Kianna, eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Kennedy, Zayden, Cairo, Laila, Trenton, Bradleigh, and Ronan; and a host of loving relatives and friends.

Lynn was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Bailey; his paternal grandparents Leslie and Gladys Scruggs; maternal grandparents William and Myrtle Butler; and grandfather-in-law Joseph Young.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 21, 2018 from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown.

