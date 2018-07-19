It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Gene Lutz announces his passing on July 16, 2018 at the age of 80. Larry will be lovingly remembered by his surviving children, Lori Lukinovich of Covington, LA, Merry Lutz of Falls Church, VA, Gabrielle (Gaby) Lutz of San Diego, CA and Rachael Nolden of Lexington Park, MD; his eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, with another on the way; and one brother Philip Lutz of Owasso, OK. Larry was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Darlene (Tammy) Lutz and daughter Niko (Niki) Friscia.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lexington Park United Methodist Church on Friday July 20, 2018 at 7:00 PM. A future Graveside Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.