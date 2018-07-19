DC Man Arrested for Armed Robbery at La Plata CVS, Two Suspects Still at Large

On Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at approximately 3:25 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the CVS located at 6260 Crain Highway in La Plata for the report of an armed robbery in progress involving three suspects, one who was armed with a gun.

Officers arrived within minutes and were able to apprehend one suspect as he attempted to flee the store. Two other suspects fled in a Mercedes. Officers observed the suspect’s car near Billingsley Road and St. Francis Drive where they jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers canvassed the area but the suspects escaped.

Aaron Leroy Ferguson, 26, of Washington, DC, was charged with first-degree assault, armed robbery, theft and related charges.

Detectives are working on leads to identify the other suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

