California Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges and Driving While Impaired

On Thursday, July 5, 2018, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Deputy Sidorowicz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to 25580 Three Notch Road, in Hollywood, for the report of a traffic complaint.

A witness observed a silver 2004 Nissan Xterra traveling North on Three Notch Road, in the area of Old Three Notch Road. The witness observed the vehicle fail to maintain a single lane, crossing over the solid line in the right-hand lane, then swerve into the left lane. The vehicle continued to swerve between the left and right-hand lane, before entering a parking lot located at 25580 Three Notch Road. The witness observed the operator exit the vehicle in the parking lot and then called for police assistance because he suspected the operator of the vehicle to be driving under the influence.

Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle and identified him as Patrick Wayne Donovan, 50 of California.

An investigation determined Donovan to be operating under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Donovan was read his Miranda warnings, and advised he wished to speak with a lawyer.

Donovan was placed under arrest for DUI. A search of Donovan incident to arrest yielded a small metal container containing (3) 2mg alprazolam tablets and (3) 30mg amphetamine and dextroamphetamine tablets, a pill grinder containing (2) 2mg alprazolam tablets and (2) 30mg oxycodone hydrochloride tablets, and a cut straw containing a brownish-white residue.

Donovan was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with driving vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, driving-attempting to drive vehicle while so far impaired by drugs or alcohol that cannot drive safely, three counts of CDS possession-not marijuana and three counts of CDS possession-paraphernalia.

