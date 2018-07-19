St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Bell Back to the Agency

Lotti Bell has returned to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as its new Fiscal Manager. Bell started in her new position on July 13, 2018 after working for several years in the St. Mary’s County Government Finance Office.

As the Fiscal Manager for the Sheriff’s Office, Bell’s duties include the budgeting and administration of the finances for the $41 million law-enforcement agency, which operates all day, every day.

Bell originally started with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 as a Fiscal Specialist III and two years later was promoted to the Fiscal Services Supervisor.

In July 2002, Bell was then promoted to the position of Budget Analyst in the St. Mary’s County Government Finance Office where she continued her duties until returning to the Sheriff’s Office this year.

Sheriff Tim Cameron said, “The Sheriff’s Office is very pleased to have Lotti Bell back at the agency. She is a consummate professional who is already well familiar with the unique duties and operations of the office. Lotti continues the diligent fiscal oversight expected at the Sheriff’s Office as we continue to meet the needs of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.”

A St. Mary’s County native, Lotti Bell has been married to her husband Mark J. Bell for more than 25 years and they have an adult son.

Lotti Bell earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude, with a Minor in Finance from the University of Maryland University College in 2015. In January 2007, Bell received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Accounting from the College of Southern Maryland and a Certificate in Management Development in May 2007.

