UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducting a Shooting Investigation in Columbia Commons

UPDATE 7/27/2018: On July 20, 2018, at approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.
Preliminary investigation determined a vehicle and residence had been shot with an unknown firearm.
No injuries were reported, and the suspect(s) fled the area prior to arrival of law enforcement.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
7/20/2018: On Friday, July 20, 2018, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Columbus Drive, in Lexington Park, for the reports of multiple gun shots heard in the area.
While on scene, deputies discovered a vehicle and one apartment had been hit by the gunfire. Another vehicle in the area was also vandalized.
St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Just what we need more gun violence
It’s not “gun violence”. It’s violence or simply a crime. Calling it “gun violence” puts the emphasis on the inanimate object which cannot make the decision to fire itself. It’s a stupid term coined by anti-gun liberals who don’t believe in holding individuals responsible for their behavior. If the perps used a hammer I doubt you’d call it “hammer violence”.
Actually, if you really want to get technical; the weapons used were bullets that struck no living targets. That fact alone makes it a non-violent crime and the gun was only used to fire the projectiles.
Remember when the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office fired a round into a Wildewood home? No follow-up story. No charges. No disclosure on what particular deputy fired the round. No end result. Stay in the dark where you belong citizens.
Please stop not commenting to bash anyone because if you know better you would do better. Let me Enlighten you if you did kill someone then what your going to jail their goes your life you probably got kids there goes a mom struggling to take care of a child guess that’s out the door because you don’t care because if you did you wouldn’t be doing that. Stop because you not really gangstas just want a be. Man start caring about each other instead of destroying each other. And it’s probably over a girl if she cheats on you she’s not your girl anyway except facts.
So glad I left this area and returned to Japan. The slim from the DC area has ruined this community. How many more years till California is like Lexington Park? It’s a shame.
We all hate to see an upscale place like California get dragged down to the likes of LP City too.
We just usually say, “At least it’s not bad as Waldorf!”
When will California become like Lexington Park, when they get enough AFFORDABLE housing, that’s when!
I’m so glad that we have these guns to protect us. No telling what that apartment building might have done if somebody didn’t have a gun to prevent the building from killing somebody
I take it back there is way too much gun violence lately
If the good guys can’t monitor Police in realtime, the SCSO asking for our assistance 12hrs – 2days after the fact is way too late. The Sheriff’s Office sites’ Officer Safety’ as a reason to encrypt transmissions but Officers are in peril everyday, let alone do I have to mention they all congregate at a central location: it’s called the Police Station. Also, they wear distinctive Uniforms, drive unique marked Police Cars and specific unmarked Cars (non-stealth). If Officers are that scared for their life they should definitely find another profession maybe knitting with oldtimers in the Veterans Home. When our deployed Military members have more definitive rules of engagement, carry more gear, and are basically held as prisoners while deployed. Our local Police force needs to begin to rethink their role of ‘Community Policing’ as well as they need to Patrol at all times day and night, with a greater effort in traffic enforcement by at least a ten fold increase.
