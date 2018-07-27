UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducting a Shooting Investigation in Columbia Commons

UPDATE 7/27/2018: On July 20, 2018, at approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

Preliminary investigation determined a vehicle and residence had been shot with an unknown firearm.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect(s) fled the area prior to arrival of law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

