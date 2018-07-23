VIDEO: Firefighters Respond to House & Shed Fire in Leonardtown

On Friday, July 20, 2018, at approximately 9:10 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Valley Lee, Ridge, Seventh District, and Solomons responded to Beauvue Court and Medleys Neck Road, in Leonardtown for the reported structure fire.

Units arrived on scene to find a two-story detached garage fully involved with extensions to a one-story single family home, two vehicles and the surrounding woods.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 20 minutes and had the fire extinguished in approximately 40 minutes.

Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the occupants displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshall responded to investigate the cause of the fire, and updates will be provided when they become available.

