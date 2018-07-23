Motor Vehicle Accident in Callaway Sends Driver to Hospital

July 23, 2018

On Saturday, July 21, 2018, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Point Lookout Road and Aster Drive, in Callaway, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a single vehicle reported to be overturned with the occupant trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, overturned with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

The single occupant/driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.


