Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Hollywood

On Saturday, July 21, 2018, at approximately 7:50 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with a subject trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a pole, with the single female occupant lying outside of the vehicle.

Emergency Medicals Services requested a helicopter due to the victims injuries and they were flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Maryland State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.