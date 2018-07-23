Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Hollywood

July 23, 2018

On Saturday, July 21, 2018, at approximately 7:50 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with a subject trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a pole, with the single female occupant lying outside of the vehicle.

Emergency Medicals Services requested a helicopter due to the victims injuries and they were flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Maryland State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.


This entry was posted on July 23, 2018 at 6:20 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Hollywood

  1. TellItLikeItIs on July 23, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Yet another tragic “medical emergency.”

    Reply
  2. Geico on July 23, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Most of that will buff right out.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on July 23, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    I hate it when the telephone pole jumps out at you.

    Reply
  4. Jeff Spicoli on July 23, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    My dad had an awesome set of tools! We can fix it!

    Reply
  5. matrix on July 23, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    7:50 am isn’t that a little early to start drinking or were they on there way home from an all-nighter

    Reply
  6. Me on July 23, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Seems like those poles have been moving around a lot!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.