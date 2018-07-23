Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Hollywood

On Saturday, July 21, 2018, at approximately 7:50 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with a subject trapped.
Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a pole, with the single female occupant lying outside of the vehicle.
Emergency Medicals Services requested a helicopter due to the victims injuries and they were flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with serious injuries.
Maryland State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.
Yet another tragic “medical emergency.”
Most of that will buff right out.
I hate it when the telephone pole jumps out at you.
My dad had an awesome set of tools! We can fix it!
7:50 am isn’t that a little early to start drinking or were they on there way home from an all-nighter
Seems like those poles have been moving around a lot!