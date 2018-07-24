UPDATE: Photos of Lexington Park WaWa Armed Robbers Released

On Monday, July 23, 2018, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Deputies St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the WaWa Convenience Store on Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park, for the reported armed robbery.
The suspects are reported to be two black males wearing masks and black clothing with at least one suspect armed with a gun.
The suspects entered the store and pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money.
It is unknown exactly what the suspects stole before they fled on foot towards the CVS Pharmacy and Sonic Drive-In on Buck Hewitt Road.
No known injuries were reported and the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
The savages are starting to spill out from Great Mills area and venturing to new territory.
They don’t understand that they are just robbing from themselves. No one will want to open legitimate businesses in the area.
I hate to tell you Lexington park has been more getto then great Mills has ever been lol. You may want to learn where the actual boundary lines are in the county.
Lexington Park and Great Mills is the same thing
By “the savages” I hope you don’t mean all black people..
Some of us know how to act
If the shoe fits…
Most of you dont
Sounded like he was referring to the type of person who would rob someone at gunpoint, regardless of race.
You people need to put a name on these hoods so they can be separated from the Blacks. They are dragging the Blacks down.
I would love to know how Lexington Park was voted one of the best places to live? They must have surveyed the thugs that currently live there. By far this is the worst place in the county and I’m sure the majority would agree.
It is and has been since before 2000 when I was told by a real estate agent not to move there! Soon all of our police resources will be used up just patrolling the area like they do now with the strip malls there.
You are so correct because of our area being labeled as a high crime area no one wants to purchase/buy homes in the area and once families move out. Because of what a few people do we all suffer! It’s not fair to the people/families that work hard to want a life that is better!
Two armed robberies with the same description of suspects, doubt its a coincidence prolly on a robbery spree like Todd may back in 2015.
The same people continue to do the same things, while whining about sterotypes… Truth hurts. Now stop whining about the stereotype, and go make a difference in your community
dam the Tackle Box guns have hit the streets and hitting hard
If you are gonna allow guns to be bought sold or stolen you going to have crimes involving guns. Just another example why we fail as a nation when is comes to gus
Whether the store exists or not has nothing to do with obtaining firearms illegally. If a criminal wants to get their hands on a gun, they will buy it out of a trunk, or a strawdeal.
Yes, you just aren’t reaching me.
Make our nation GREAT AGAIN!!!
Deport “Gus!!!”
How we fail as a nation when it comes to guns? All this demonstrates is that marylands extreme gun control measures dont deter criminals from committing crimes. What it does although, is ensure that citizens cant be armed. I’ve been here for 3 months and theres been a school shooting, a newspaper mass shooting, an armed robbery, my tires have been slashed, and I live and hour from 2 of the most crime infested cities in our country, yet I’m not allowed to carry a pistol without a “good reason”. Its insanity. I’ve never felt less safe anywhere in my life. And by the way, I’ve felt much safer in places that have much less gun control.
So you say: make it easier for people to get guns and the are will be safer. That’s a special kind of stupid
Are your thoughts as confused as you sentences?
Guns are here to stay and you couldn’t change that if you had the authority to make it law.
Acknowledging that as “fact”, it becomes a simple matter of defining yourself, as either an equal – (having same defense as the predators) or helpless – (choosing to be the defenseless prey).
All else is senseless argument without benefit.
Clear your head and make your choice.
Gun restrictions have failed everywhere. Need an example, look at Chicago. That city has the strictest gun laws in the country, and its also Americas number one city in shootings. How can anyone look at Chicago and argue gun laws work? It defies logic and intelligence. Do I think everyone should be walking around packing heat like the Wild West? No. But people who are deemed fit to carry a weapon, and who are trained to carry said weapon, should be allowed to. Thinking that banning guns (like in Chicago) will stop the gun crimes, when it has been proven time and time and time again that it wont, is a “special kind of stupid”
“That’s a special kind of stupid”…Says the kettle to the pot, who writes, “…get guns and the are will be safer”. What the hell is that ‘supposed’ to say?
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
You forgot the part about a well regulated militia.
How is Maryland extreme in gun control?
Josh…a gun store was literally burglarized yesterday. More guns don’t lead to less crime.
Blame the IRRESPONSIBLE GUN OWNERS & SHOPS, it’s their fault the Responsible ones will begin to lose their rights!
Responsible gun owners always seem to lose their guns. Irresponsible gun owners always seem to use their guns
I bet it’s the 2 suspects at large from the cvs robbery…it’s obviously someone from the city coming to our county and reek havoc amongst businesses and citizens. Nobody from/living around here has the balls enough to pull a heist. And probably lack the knowledge lol . Keep i gun in arms reach for sht like this