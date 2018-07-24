UPDATE: Photos of Lexington Park WaWa Armed Robbers Released

On Monday, July 23, 2018, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Deputies St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the WaWa Convenience Store on Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park, for the reported armed robbery.

The suspects are reported to be two black males wearing masks and black clothing with at least one suspect armed with a gun.

The suspects entered the store and pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money.

It is unknown exactly what the suspects stole before they fled on foot towards the CVS Pharmacy and Sonic Drive-In on Buck Hewitt Road.

No known injuries were reported and the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

