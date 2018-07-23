WaWa in Lexington Park Robbed at Gunpoint

On Monday, July 23, 2018, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Deputies St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the WaWa Convenience Store on Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park, for the reported armed robbery.
The suspects are reported to be two black males wearing masks and black clothing with at least one suspect armed with a gun.
The suspects entered the store and pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money.
It is unknown exactly what the suspects stole before they fled on foot towards the CVS Pharmacy and Sonic Drive-In on Buck Hewitt Road.
No known injuries were reported and the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
The savages are starting to spill out from Great Mills area and venturing to new territory.
They don’t understand that they are just robbing from themselves. No one will want to open legitimate businesses in the area.
I hate to tell you Lexington park has been more getto then great Mills has ever been lol. You may want to learn where the actual boundary lines are in the county.
By “the savages” I hope you don’t mean all black people..
Some of us know how to act
If the shoe fits…
Most of you dont
Sounded like he was referring to the type of person who would rob someone at gunpoint, regardless of race.
I would love to know how Lexington Park was voted one of the best places to live? They must have surveyed the thugs that currently live there. By far this is the worst place in the county and I’m sure the majority would agree.
You are so correct because of our area being labeled as a high crime area no one wants to purchase/buy homes in the area and once families move out. Because of what a few people do we all suffer! It’s not fair to the people/families that work hard to want a life that is better!
Two armed robberies with the same description of suspects, doubt its a coincidence prolly on a robbery spree like Todd may back in 2015.
The same people continue to do the same things, while whining about sterotypes… Truth hurts. Now stop whining about the stereotype, and go make a difference in your community
dam the Tackle Box guns have hit the streets and hitting hard
If you are gonna allow guns to be bought sold or stolen you going to have crimes involving guns. Just another example why we fail as a nation when is comes to gus
Whether the store exists or not has nothing to do with obtaining firearms illegally. If a criminal wants to get their hands on a gun, they will buy it out of a trunk, or a strawdeal.
Yes, you just aren’t reaching me.
In reply to Shawn:ahem, ZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
How we fail as a nation when it comes to guns? All this demonstrates is that marylands extreme gun control measures dont deter criminals from committing crimes. What it does although, is ensure that citizens cant be armed. I’ve been here for 3 months and theres been a school shooting, a newspaper mass shooting, an armed robbery, my tires have been slashed, and I live and hour from 2 of the most crime infested cities in our country, yet I’m not allowed to carry a pistol without a “good reason”. Its insanity. I’ve never felt less safe anywhere in my life. And by the way, I’ve felt much safer in places that have much less gun control.
So you say: make it easier for people to get guns and the are will be safer. That’s a special kind of stupid
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
Blame the IRRESPONSIBLE GUN OWNERS & SHOPS, it’s their fault the Responsible ones will begin to lose their rights!