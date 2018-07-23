Police Investigating Dead Body Found at Nicolet Park

On Monday, July 23, 2018, at approximately 4:30 a.m., an ambulance was dispatched to Nicolet Park, on Bunker Hill Drive, in Lexington Park to assist police with the report of a possible dead body found.
Police determined the subject to be deceased and an ambulance would not be needed, it was cancelled a few minutes later.
Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
The deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Details will be provided as they become available.
A direct result of having no homeless shelters great job St Mary’s SMH
A stupid assumption before you read the whole story. There’s a huge shelter on Great Mills Road. They supply beds, food, showers, oh and EMPLOYMENT SKILLS(that might be a game changer), clothing for interviews and an address. That’s still in St. Mary’s right?
actually before you say there’s a shelter there is a shelter but you have to wait for space so you don’t know what you’re talkin about thank you
You should have opened your door to this poor soul! It’s your fault they be dead now.
Same for Calvert County. The Bored of County Commissioners are building a $52 million dollar Government complex in the heart of Prince Frederick and we have only 1 homeless shelter. What we need are moderately priced houses and another homeless shelter. I wonder how much the contractors are kicking back to the BOCC.
And you know this because???
Pretty sure there’s a homeless shelter just south of the old Lexington Park library.
I wonder who was out at 4:30 am in the rain at the park to have found the body?? Nothing good happens after 10 pm.
Drug OD?
The 100s of whining enablers will be heart broken that another junkie wont be able to leach off the system any longer, or rob the local walmart, etc
So how do you know that man was a junkie? I didn’t see this stated anywhere in this article. Stop making closed minded assumptions about this person who lost his life.
VW bug..lol. 1970 called and they want their pathetic car back. You come from a long history of alcoholics that suck off the government teet themselves. Who are u to judge.
You need to look in your own backyard. Your only child ain’t as squeaky clean like you might think. This might be her one day. Let’s hear the same tough talk then.
Lord knows what this one could be. Homeless person, drug od, or foul play.
Buildittheywillcome you really are going with the homeless story when there is a 96% chance it was one of St Mary’s druggies on a score gone bad
The family could use your prayers instead of your unjustified comments
With the 2 black males running around the park robbing . I would not be surprise that he died of led poison
Better than incandescent poisoning.
Regardless this is still someone’s dad, son, brother or uncle. So let’s be a little respectful to the family. Love you Uncle! you can now Rest In Peace.
I knew this man, he was a friend of the family. He was a good guy, always happy and enjoying his life. He was not homeless, in fact his house was huge. He just lost his mom not to long ago, but he still remained in good spirits to deal with the pain. Don’t speak about what you don’t know about.
You guys are totally wrong about this individual he was not homeless. He had a lovely home.Prayers and condolences to the family. This person is. a victim of violence someone murdered him. AGAIN PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY.
Prayer goes out to the family.It doesnt’ matter if he was homelesss,on drugs or whatever you assume this is some one child you talking about….Have some respect if it was one of your family members how who you respond then..
I agree show the family some respect pray for them instead of making negative comments about this person my condolences are to the family
For all you making assumptions without facts let me clear up one thing for sure. I am a family member of the deceased and they were not homeless, please be considerate this could have very well been your family member. The best thing to do is pray for our family for the lost. For the person that say pray for the family we appreciate your loving kindness.