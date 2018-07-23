Police Investigating Dead Body Found at Nicolet Park

On Monday, July 23, 2018, at approximately 4:30 a.m., an ambulance was dispatched to Nicolet Park, on Bunker Hill Drive, in Lexington Park to assist police with the report of a possible dead body found.

Police determined the subject to be deceased and an ambulance would not be needed, it was cancelled a few minutes later.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Details will be provided as they become available.