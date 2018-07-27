UPDATE: Police Investigating Dead Body Found at Nicolet Park Find No Signs of Foul Play

UPDATE 7/27/2018: On July 23, 2018, Corporal Michael Worrey was patrolling the area of Nicolet Park in Lexington Park at 4:27 a.m. when he found a subject underneath the park’s pavilion.

Willie Sheldon Miller, 51, of no fixed address was found to be deceased on a park bench.

The St. Mary’s County Criminal Investigations Division, Crime Lab and a Forensic Investigator responded to the investigation.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to Miller’s body and no signs of foul play.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Robert Merritt at 301-475-4200, ext. *8042.

