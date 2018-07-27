UPDATE: Police Investigating Dead Body Found at Nicolet Park Find No Signs of Foul Play

UPDATE 7/27/2018: On July 23, 2018, Corporal Michael Worrey was patrolling the area of Nicolet Park in Lexington Park at 4:27 a.m. when he found a subject underneath the park’s pavilion.
Willie Sheldon Miller, 51, of no fixed address was found to be deceased on a park bench.
The St. Mary’s County Criminal Investigations Division, Crime Lab and a Forensic Investigator responded to the investigation.
There were no obvious signs of trauma to Miller’s body and no signs of foul play.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Robert Merritt at 301-475-4200, ext. *8042.
7/23/2018: On Monday, July 23, 2018, at approximately 4:30 a.m., an ambulance was dispatched to Nicolet Park, on Bunker Hill Drive, in Lexington Park to assist police with the report of a possible dead body found.
Police determined the subject to be deceased and an ambulance would not be needed, it was cancelled a few minutes later.
Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
The deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Details will be provided as they become available.
Regardless this is still someone’s dad, son, brother or uncle. So let’s be a little respectful to the family. Love you Uncle! you can now Rest In Peace.
I knew this man, he was a friend of the family. He was a good guy, always happy and enjoying his life. He was not homeless, in fact his house was huge. He just lost his mom not to long ago, but he still remained in good spirits to deal with the pain. Don’t speak about what you don’t know about.
If you knew this man, please explain why it is now being reported that he was “of no fixed address”. Didn’t you say he had a huge home?
You guys are totally wrong about this individual he was not homeless. He had a lovely home.Prayers and condolences to the family. This person is. a victim of violence someone murdered him. AGAIN PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY.
Prayer goes out to the family.It doesnt’ matter if he was homelesss,on drugs or whatever you assume this is some one child you talking about….Have some respect if it was one of your family members how who you respond then..
I agree show the family some respect pray for them instead of making negative comments about this person my condolences are to the family
For all you making assumptions without facts let me clear up one thing for sure. I am a family member of the deceased and they were not homeless, please be considerate this could have very well been your family member. The best thing to do is pray for our family for the lost. For the person that say pray for the family we appreciate your loving kindness.
Sorry for your lost. ♥️
YOU ARE WELCOME! I AM ALSO A FAMILY MEMBER. I JUST BURIED MY HUSBAND AS WELL. LOVE, PEACE, RESPECT AND PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILY.
My condolences go out to the family for he was a good man and person..He was a friend of mine and wouldn’t hurt ne one or stole from ne one so all u folks with negative comments go kill your self for if it were one of your family members and ppl were disrespecting how would you feel about it??smfh..
Yes it sad he was a nice person find the robbery supects you find the killers I hope the burn in hell
It’s really sad that such ugliness could be said about someone you clearly don’t know while a family is grieving the lost of a love one. If you knew him then you would know he was not homeless and has a family that loved him. How would you feel if people were saying these things about one of your family members? Judge not lest ye be judged. He without sin cast the first stone. We have all sinned and fallen short of his glory! You will one day stand in front of the Lord and He will remind you of how cruel you were during a families worst time grieving a tragedy. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Stop with your unjustified disrespectful comments and let the family grief in peace. You will reap what you sow!!!!
To the family sorry for y’all lost like I said find the robbery supects you find the killer
