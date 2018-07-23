Armed Robbery Reported on Great Mills Road

On Sunday, July 22, 2018, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Canopy Liquors on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the reported armed robbery of two citizens.

The suspects are reportedly two black males wearing black, or dark clothing with masks, at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and stole multiple items from two victims and fled on foot.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

No known injuries were reported in the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.