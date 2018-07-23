Armed Robbery Reported on Great Mills Road

On Sunday, July 22, 2018, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Canopy Liquors on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the reported armed robbery of two citizens.
The suspects are reportedly two black males wearing black, or dark clothing with masks, at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and stole multiple items from two victims and fled on foot.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
No known injuries were reported in the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.
GUNS AGAIN! If this gun had not been manufactured in Austria, it could never have been stolen by these two good men who were just using it to get their lives back on track after all of their struggles which all you Trump supporters don’t know and WHEN WILL WE LEARN!
How about sitting in your car in a closed garage, while its running, until Hillary becomes the POTUS? Do the world a favor. Thanks!
Hahahaha, Touche
Sadly, some will miss your obvious sarcasm.
probably the same hoodlums that shot the apartment buildings.
The sterotype continues…
Sounds like the same two POS’s that hit the Wawa. Here’s hoping they trip, fall, and shoot their own faces off. The need to make armed robbery a sentence of mandatory life in prison. When they catch them, even if they rehabilitate themselves in 10 years, they don’t deserve freedom and to be in with civilized society.
I guess one of the guns stolen from the tackle box was already put to use
You should probably post to the Wawa thread as well, just to make sure you’ve got the right thread this time, genius.
let me guess you were one of the thieves
I wonder if he got the gun from the tackle box the day before.
Probably stolen from the Tackelbox. I Hate to say I told you so, but I told you so
Maybe tighter gun control is a good idea after all.
Hope Glock sues SOMDnewsnet for using their firearm as if it was used in the crime.
We all know wrong from right, when will people truly research their history before they start moving their tongues!!! You can’t blame other people for your own actions.
We all know right from wrong, when will people truly research their history before they start blaming others. We are all responsible for our own actions. Unless we all come together, the results are going to be the same!!!!