Armed Robbery Reported on Great Mills Road

July 23, 2018

On Sunday, July 22, 2018, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Canopy Liquors on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the reported armed robbery of two citizens.

The suspects are reportedly two black males wearing black, or dark clothing with masks, at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and stole multiple items from two victims and fled on foot.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

No known injuries were reported in the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

16 Responses to Armed Robbery Reported on Great Mills Road

  1. Shawn and Keytasha's LUV chile on July 23, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    GUNS AGAIN! If this gun had not been manufactured in Austria, it could never have been stolen by these two good men who were just using it to get their lives back on track after all of their struggles which all you Trump supporters don’t know and WHEN WILL WE LEARN!

    Reply
    • TheWorld on July 23, 2018 at 2:00 pm

      How about sitting in your car in a closed garage, while its running, until Hillary becomes the POTUS? Do the world a favor. Thanks!

      Reply
    • Yayo on July 23, 2018 at 2:33 pm

      Hahahaha, Touche

      Reply
    • Ted Nugent on July 23, 2018 at 3:47 pm

      Sadly, some will miss your obvious sarcasm.

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on July 23, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    probably the same hoodlums that shot the apartment buildings.

    Reply
  3. Oh well on July 23, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    The sterotype continues…

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on July 23, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Sounds like the same two POS’s that hit the Wawa. Here’s hoping they trip, fall, and shoot their own faces off. The need to make armed robbery a sentence of mandatory life in prison. When they catch them, even if they rehabilitate themselves in 10 years, they don’t deserve freedom and to be in with civilized society.

    Reply
  5. matrix on July 23, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    I guess one of the guns stolen from the tackle box was already put to use

    Reply
    • Neo? Is that you? on July 23, 2018 at 6:12 pm

      You should probably post to the Wawa thread as well, just to make sure you’ve got the right thread this time, genius.

      Reply
      • matrix on July 23, 2018 at 7:04 pm

        let me guess you were one of the thieves

        Reply
  6. Private Eye on July 23, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    I wonder if he got the gun from the tackle box the day before.

    Reply
  7. Shawn on July 23, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Probably stolen from the Tackelbox. I Hate to say I told you so, but I told you so

    Reply
  8. Otis Scorpio on July 23, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Maybe tighter gun control is a good idea after all.

    Reply
  9. Yourmama on July 23, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Hope Glock sues SOMDnewsnet for using their firearm as if it was used in the crime.

    Reply
  10. Kevin Adkins on July 23, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    We all know wrong from right, when will people truly research their history before they start moving their tongues!!! You can’t blame other people for your own actions.

    Reply
  11. Kevin Adkins on July 23, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    We all know right from wrong, when will people truly research their history before they start blaming others. We are all responsible for our own actions. Unless we all come together, the results are going to be the same!!!!

    Reply

