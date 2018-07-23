Howard County Firefighter Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 7-Alarm Mansion Fire

July 23, 2018

On Monday, July 23, 2018, at approximately 1:55 a.m., Firefighters from Howard County, responded to the 7000 block of Woodscape Drive, in Clarksville, for the reported lightning strike against a house with visible smoke

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke showing. All three occupants inside the residence escaped without injury.

Firefighters were requested from Anne Arundel, Carroll, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, after it turned into a 7-Alarm fire.

The 13 year veteran firefighter from the Howard County Fire Department, was identified as Nate Flynn.

Flynn fell through the floor to the basement.

This is the first ever line of duty death for the department.

