VIDEO: Unknown How Many Guns Were Stolen From Tackle Box in Early Morning Break In

On Saturday, July 21, 2018, at approximately 4:30 a.m.. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tackle Box Gun Store located at 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for a burglar alarm activation.

Upon arrival of police it was discovered unknown suspect(s) had entered the business and stolen an unknown number of guns, and fled prior to the arrival of law enforcement .

Police are not releasing any details at this time, but SMNEWSNET was on the scene when police located several guns and other evidence outside of the store.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension *8118, or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

