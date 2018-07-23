VIDEO: Unknown How Many Guns Were Stolen From Tackle Box in Early Morning Break In

July 23, 2018

On Saturday, July 21, 2018, at approximately 4:30 a.m.. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tackle Box Gun Store located at 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for a burglar alarm activation.

Upon arrival of police it was discovered unknown suspect(s) had entered the business and stolen an unknown number of guns, and fled prior to the arrival of law enforcement .

Police are not releasing any details at this time, but SMNEWSNET was on the scene when police located several guns and other evidence outside of the store.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension *8118, or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



23 Responses to VIDEO: Unknown How Many Guns Were Stolen From Tackle Box in Early Morning Break In

  1. matrix on July 23, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Donald Trump will be quick to say MS-13 in now in Lexington Park

    Reply
    • JOCKO JOHNSON on July 23, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      IF IT’S NOT MS-13 THEN IT’S GOT TO BE LOCAL THUGS.

      Reply
    • . on July 23, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      LOL you’re so mad, Every comment from you has to do with him. Repeat. DONALD TRUMP is MY president

      Reply
      • matrix on July 23, 2018 at 7:00 pm

        yea and you must be sleeping with him

        Reply
      • D on July 23, 2018 at 8:18 pm

        Then you’re one of the brainwashed sheep that voted for him

        Reply
    • THE REAL DONALD J TRUMP on July 23, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE TACKLEBOX AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!

      Reply
      • matrix on July 23, 2018 at 6:59 pm

        you do realize threaten someones life is against the law and you can be prosecuted

        Reply
  2. Anonymous on July 23, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    These suspects were prolly involved with the two robberies at canopy liquors on great Mills rd and the wawa in Lexington Park.

    Reply
    • Shawn on July 23, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      YOU THINK?

      Reply
  3. TellItLikeItIs on July 23, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    How many times is that place going to be “burglarized” before something is actually done about it? I wouldn’t be surprised if half the guns used to commit crimes in this area were from the Tackle Box!! I believe in gun ownership and the 2A but, this is getting ridiculous!! Lock those guns up better OR shut down your swiss cheese gun security operation!!

    Reply
    • Jerry on July 23, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      Ummm, they are secured and alarmed. Why blame the business when the criminals are the ones breaking the law. For a 2A supporter you’re making a stupid comment.

      Reply
  4. Shawn on July 23, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Damn! I have an idea don’t keep guns, then nobody can steal them

    Reply
    • Ben Dover on July 23, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      Like you don’t keep any active brain cells? Whydoncha juztblome!

      Reply
    • Ted N. on July 23, 2018 at 5:45 pm

      It’s called a brain fart, not an idea.

      Reply
    • Keytasha on July 23, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      When we gonna get together again, baby?

      Reply
  5. Anonymous on July 23, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    I bet when they catch the 2 black men that robbed the Canopy Liquor store the next day and the WaWa the day after. Might have something to do with it. You think ?

    Reply
  6. Section 8 king on July 23, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    They always breaking in there almost like it’s a inside job

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on July 23, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    You’re so obsessed LMAO every post is trump relates. Repeat bi###. DONALD TRUMP is MY PRESIDENT. Mmmmmmmkay? Go keep rallying with BLM. Butthurt loser haahahahahahahahhahahaha!!!

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on July 23, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    And let the criminals have then regardless! LMAO you’re an idiot. Most likely on welfare and a high school dropout. loser.

    Reply
  9. William Latham on July 23, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Thank god for gun control

    Reply
  10. Jon on July 23, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    This all happened, to cause what happened on the next 2 days. This is serious!

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on July 23, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    What is it gonna take to get rid of all these guns in the Park?

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on July 23, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    They don’t even know how many guns were stolen “unknown” This is just plain careless. It’s time to shut the Tackel Box down!

    Reply

