Eleanor Louise Cole, 93

July 24, 2018

Eleanor Louise Cole, 93 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on July 17, 2018. Family and friends will unite for visitation on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. On Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 11:00 am, funeral services will be held at Berry Hill Baptist Church, South Boston, VA. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.

This entry was posted on July 24, 2018 at 3:55 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.