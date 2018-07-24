Eleanor Louise Cole, 93 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on July 17, 2018. Family and friends will unite for visitation on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. On Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 11:00 am, funeral services will be held at Berry Hill Baptist Church, South Boston, VA. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.

