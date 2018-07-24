Mattie Bredell entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Wife of the late Calvin Bredell, is survived by her children, Calvin Bredell, II, Joyce Bredell, Donald Bredell (Esther), Kimberly Bredell, and Ronnie Bredell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will unite on Monday, July 30, 2018 from 9:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. Interment immediately following at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

