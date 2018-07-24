Stephen Edgar Wathen, 89, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on July 19, 2018 in Callaway, MD. He was born on December 21, 1928 in Leonardtown, MD and was the son of the late Lola Wathen and Victor Elmer Wathen.

Stephen was the loving husband of the late Mary T. Wathen whom he married in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD on August 14, 1947, and who preceded him in death on July 7, 2011.

He was the loving father of: Michael Wathen of Star, Idaho, Victor Wathen of Waldorf, MD, and Sharon Wathen of Leonardtown, MD. As well as his siblings; Paul A. Wathen, and Adrienne Wathen. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Jeanne Wathen, Francis D. Wathen, Marcelle T. Turner, and Roderick L. Wathen.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1947. Stephen worked as an engineer for Patuxent River Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD. Stephen ran and repaired projectors at the old Leonardtown Theater. He was an avid golfer, loved his garden and farming, as well as cabinet making. Stephen was very intelligent, and witty he was also a devoted catholic.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 Am in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Morganza, MD with Father Drew Royals officiating, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM.

Interment will follow in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Michael Wathen, Victor Wathen, Jason Wathen, Danny Wathen, Kyle Fink, Steven Knott.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.