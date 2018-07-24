David Joseph Harrison, 45 of Brandywine, MD passed away on July 14, 2018 while in the Dominican Republic with his family.

David was born on December 26, 1972 in Washington, DC. David was a member of the Steamfitters Local #602 and employed as a Foreman with Southland Industries. David was an avid Redskin and Capitals fan, thank goodness the Capitals won the Stanley cup before he passed. If there was anywhere David loved to be was with his family in the Caribbean, and he was a master of DIY around the house. David was an amazing father and husband and took extreme pride in his son who was his heart and joy. David was loved, cherished and will forever be missed.

David loved spending time with his family and friends, he had a smile that was infectious and would light up a room, he never met a person he didn’t like.

Loved ones that cleared the path for David are his father David Primm Harrison, mother Linda Rae Parise, father in law Robert Edward McCoy and his best friend Chico McCoy. Loved ones that will miss David until they meet again are his wife, Dawn McCoy-Harrison; his son David Robert Harrison and his aunt Joyce McCluney. David is also survived by cousins, James McCluney (Lisa), Michelle Vitullo (Tom) and Cathy Reynolds (Greg), and nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for David’s Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, July 27th from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral service will be on Saturday, July 28th at noon at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.